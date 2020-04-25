Health officials report 32 new COVID-19 cases in El Paso; no new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Health Department is reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total number to 706, the number of deaths remains at ten (10).

The positive cases in El Paso County include 371 females and 335 males.

Health officials said there are now 38 patients who are hospitalized, and 26 of those hospitalized are currently in ICU.

“As our businesses look to the opportunity of reopening and our economy works to be reawakened, we must not forget about our community’s health,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “Our numbers will keep increasing if we don’t adhere to the amended orders, stay at home, practice social distancing, and if we must go out and know that we will be interacting with others we must wear face coverings. We can prevent the spread of this virus by being responsible and taking care of yourself and others, but it will take all of us working together.”

Officials said that in addition to abiding by the amended directive and avoiding any gatherings with anyone outside a person’s immediate household, public health officials direct residents to use face coverings when out performing essential duties or tasks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises the use of simple cloth face coverings can slow the spread of the virus by helping people, who may have the virus and do not know it, from transmitting it to others. (See: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html)

Health officials said that it is also recommended that the face coverings be cleaned daily.

People should also be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing their face covering and wash their hands immediately after removing the covering.

Failing to comply with the amended directives could result in a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500; but additional violations could result in a Class B misdemeanor, which can include a fine up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). To report non-compliance call 3-1-1 or visit www.epstrong.org