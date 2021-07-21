Health Department urging El Pasoans to get preventative care

Male nurse checking blood pressure of elderly man while doctor in background. Healthcare worker is examining senior patient in clinic during pandemic. They are in hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans of reproductive age are encouraged to seek preventative health services.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging the community to seek care, including vital health exams, family planning services or treatments, at the CommUnity Care Center, located at 5115 El Paso Drive. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CommUnity Care Center services include:

Reproductive physical exam

Screening for smoking and alcohol/substance use/abuse

Cervical cancer screening

HCV testing and linkage to care

Breast exams

Pap smears

Effective birth control methods

Vasectomies (though partnering provider)

Pregnancy testing and counseling

Basic infertility services

STD prevention education, screening and treatment

HIV testing and referral for treatment and prevention to include evidence-based interventions, assessment and PrEP services

Counseling on effective methods to prevent pregnancy and STDs

Referral services to primary care and other medical/ social services

Those with a household income at or below 250 percent of the current Federal Poverty Level may apply for a discount and services will not be denied based on an individual’s inability to pay.

Initial appointments can be made online via the City’s Q-Less link or call (915) 212-0200 and select option 5. For more information, call the CommUnity Care Center at (915) 212-6731 or visit EPHealth.com CommUnity Care Center.

