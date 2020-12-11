Health Department reports 348 new COVID cases, 38 new deaths

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department reported 38 new virus related deaths on Friday, along with 348 new cases.

Health officials say these deaths did not occur in the same day, but over a period of about four months.

All 38 patients had underlying health conditions. They include a man in his 40s, two women in their 50s, six men and four women in their 60s, six men and two women in their 70s, four men and eight women in their 80s, and two men and three women in their 90s.

The total number of deaths is now at 1,159.

There are currently 37,353 active cases in the El Paso community. Health officials said that 52,753 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Nursing home residents and staff look to COVID-19 vaccine as an end to isolation

El Paso Nurses react to record COVID deaths announced Thursday

Fort Bliss National Cemetery honors veterans with annual wreath-laying event

City officials brace for holiday COVID-19 surge, urge residents to resist holiday gatherings

Suspects wanted in California murder arrested in El Paso

UTEP applying to be vaccine provider

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link