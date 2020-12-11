Health Department reports 348 new COVID cases, 38 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department reported 38 new virus related deaths on Friday, along with 348 new cases.

Health officials say these deaths did not occur in the same day, but over a period of about four months.

All 38 patients had underlying health conditions. They include a man in his 40s, two women in their 50s, six men and four women in their 60s, six men and two women in their 70s, four men and eight women in their 80s, and two men and three women in their 90s.

The total number of deaths is now at 1,159.

There are currently 37,353 active cases in the El Paso community. Health officials said that 52,753 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.