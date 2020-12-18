Health Department reports 247 new COVID-19 cases; active cases in El Paso remain above 36,000

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Health Department reported 247 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total number of active cases in the El Paso community is at 36,191.

Health officials also reported 11 new deaths related to the virus. The total number of COVID-related fatalities is at 1,280.

568 deaths remain under investigation.

Hospitalizations due to the virus decreased to 557. There are 218 patients in the ICU and 165 are on ventilators.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.

