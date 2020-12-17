Health Department reports 21 new COVID-related deaths, 350 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Health Department reported 21 new virus-related deaths on Thursday. The total number of COVID-related fatalities is now at 1,269.

These deaths did not occur on the same day, but over a timeline of about two months.

All 21 patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

3 males in their 40s

1 male in his 50s

3 males in their 60s

1 female in her 60s

3 males in their 70s

2 females in their 70s

5 males in their 80s

2 females in their 80s

1 female in her 90s

Deaths under investigation are now at 567.

The Health Department also reported 350 new virus cases, as well as 31 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50 and 51. We are currently in CDC Week 51.

The total number of positive cases is at 94,240 with 36,377 of the cases currently active within the community.

Hospitalizations due to the virus decreased to 565. There are 211 patients in the ICU and 164 are on ventilators.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.