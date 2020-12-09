Health Department reports 20 new COVID deaths

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department reported 381 new cases and 20 new deaths in the borderland on Wednesday morning.

Health officials say these deaths did not occur in the same day, but over a period of about three months.

All 20 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s, three men in their 60s, four men and three women in their 70s, one man and two women in their 80s and one woman in her 100s.

The total number of deaths is now at 1,077.

There are currently 37,912 active cases. Health officials said that 51,513 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.

