Health Department reports 15 new virus deaths

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department reported 570 new cases and 15 new deaths in the borderland.

All patients had underlying health conditions. Patients included one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, three men in their 70s, four men in their 80s and two men in their 90s.

Health officials say these deaths happened between the first and last week of November.

The total number of deaths is now at 983.

There are currently 37,840 active cases. Health officials said that 49,651 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.

