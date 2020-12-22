Health Department reports 19 new COVID-related deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 19 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities is now at 1,323.

Deaths under investigation are at 594.

Health officials also reported 190 new cases; active cases in the community now at 35,761.

Number of patients recovering from the virus are now at 58,048. That is a recovery rate of about 60 percent.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID dashboard at www.EPStrong.org.