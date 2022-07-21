EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – A four-Year $750,000 partnership that will support more than thirty nursing students and more than fifty healthcare admin opportunities.

Officials say he money will allow graduate students to pursue a career in healthcare while getting finical relief.

Adding that it will benefit all healthcare workers including administration, management, and other areas.

“The HCA fellows program will provide nurses from the El Paso area who have a desire to work in nursing administration and management the financial support needed to get their advanced degrees,” said Heather Wilson, UTEP President.

She says they wouldn’t be able to do this without partnerships and now the money will help UTEP students get an advanced degree.

Wilson says over eighty percent of students stay in the region and serve their hometown.

The investment will create multiple advanced-degree opportunities for UTEP students interested in healthcare careers—HCA Healthcare Nursing Fellows and two healthcare administration programs.

The graduate nursing fellowships will consist of four cohorts, made up of eight students each. The graduate program to advance healthcare administration outlines a master’s program based on certificates that will allow students to follow a path that suits them (e.g., data science, healthcare, business administration, leadership and more).

Students will receive a scholarship to participate in the nursing fellows or healthcare administration program in years two through four, with a total of 60 students having received aid by the end of the initiative.

You can find more information on the programs on UTEP’s nursing page.

