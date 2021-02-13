Hazmat company decontaminating churches free of charge, prepping for Ash Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday afternoon, ahead of Sunday mass, workers could be seen wiping down pews at Saint Patrick Cathedral.

Blue Life Environmental, which is donating time and supplies to decontaminate area churches, said the process takes about four to six hours since everything is done by hand.

Despite the time-consuming process, owner Peter Felix told KTSM 9 News that he wants people to feel comfortable worshiping.

“The bishop was really appreciative as well and we’re proud to do it, we’ve got to take care of each other here in El Paso,” Felix said.

Teams of two could be seen going through each row of pews — Felix explained that everything is wiped down twice and that once the process is done, the disinfection lasts for 24 hours.

“We’ll do the first wipe to kind of, like, degrease, take out the grime and what have you, and then we’ll wipe it off and spray the variscite that will kill 100 percent of any virus and then wipe it off so there’s not any residue,” said Felix.

He said the company plans to decontaminate St. Patrick Cathedral more times in the coming week, as Wednesday is Ash Wednesday.

“We’ll be here Tuesday night and then we’ll have a crew here all day Wednesday to sanitize after each service and kind of ensure that the people are safe,” he said.

Normally the crew goes to both Saint Patrick Cathedral and San Antonio Catholic Church three times a week. Churchgoers told KTSM they are relieved to know their church is sanitized regularly.

“I think that’s great, it makes me feel much more comfortable going in,” said Chellie Hoover, who went to St. Patrick Cathedral on Saturday. “Bless them for doing that for us.”

Another churchgoer, Armida Stevens, told KTSM it makes her feel safer returning in person for Sunday mass.

“I think it’s an excellent idea because I think people really want to go back to church,” said Stevens.

Blue Life Environmental told KTSM that the company does emergency hazmat response, as well as decontamination and disinfecting for infectious diseases, including Ebola, HIV and now COVID-19.

However, the company never sanitized churches prior to the pandemic but plans to continue.