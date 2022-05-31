EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hawkins is one of three EPISD campuses that received the coveted Blue Ribbon, the highest honor given by the federal government to a school in the United States. The other two are Lamar and Clendenin elementary schools.

To earn the designation campuses must first be identified by the Texas Education Agency as semifinalists based on student achievement. The Department of Education then awards Blue Ribbons in two categories: Exemplary High Performing Schools and Achievement Gap Closing Schools.

Hawkins earned the award under the exemplary high performing school category. EPISD is home to 17 Blue Ribbon Awards at 13 individual campuses – the most in the region.

The District’s Blue Ribbon schools are:

Silva Health Magnet High (2003, 2011 and 2017)

Lamar (2015 and 2022),

Transmountain Early College High (2014 and 2020)

Cielo Vista Elementary (2014)

Clendenin Elementary (2022)

Coldwell Elementary (2011)

Crockett Elementary (1986)

Douglass Elementary (2012)

Dr. Green Elementary (2017)

Hawkins Elementary (2022)

Hillside Elementary (2011)

Milam Elementary (2020)

Schuster Elementary (1988)

