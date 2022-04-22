The Congressional App Challenge, a.k.a. #HouseofCode, takes place April 20-22, and is considered to be the new national science fair.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Harmony School of Science 6th grader, Lisa Rondeau, is representing El Paso in the Congressional App Challenge.

The Congressional App Challenge, launched by the U.S. House of Representatives, is a nationwide competition that encourages middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications.







This year’s Congressional App Challenge #HouseofCode celebration, originally scheduled to take place in Washington D.C., was moved to a virtual format due to the ongoing pandemic.

Lisa Rondeau’s app, My ADLE (My Activities in Daily Life & Emergencies), was entered and eventually chosen as a winner in the Congressional App challenge.

Her app connects seniors and individuals with disabilities to vital community resources in El Paso, including food distribution, transportation, shelter, medical care, social events and emergency information. The app allows users to find all the resources they need in one place. Anyone with a mobile device – old or new – can access the app. The My ADLE app is currently not available to download but a demonstration can be found at Harmonytx.org/GirlCode.

Because of the many community support center closures and loss of community resources, finding information on services available for Lisa’s grandmother during the pandemic was nearly impossible. To help, Lisa began to develop an app, My ADLE, that would assist individuals who needed help locating resources for health and community services.

Congratulations to Lisa Rondeau from Harmony School of Science. Through her winning app, she has demonstrated her talent and commitment to ensure El Paso’s seniors have the information and support they need to cope and be resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am amazed by Lisa and all of the talented coders in our community who have created innovative apps to deal with everyday problems. I also extend my sincerest gratitude to everyone who made this possible, from the judges to the educators and supportive family members. Veronica Escobar, U.S. Representative, TX-16th district

