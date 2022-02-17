EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Science Academy will be hosting the VEX Robotics Competition – Tipping Point on Saturday, February 19.

VEX Robotics is an educational robotics program for students in elementary to college. Through VEX robotics programs and competitions, such as Tipping Point, students are being introduced to programing, sensors, and automation; learning the skills needed for the jobs of the future while having fun.

Competition officials share that Tipping Point is a game played on a 12ft-by-12ft field by two alliances, one red and one blue team.

The object of the game is to get more points than the other alliance by scoring rings, moving mobile goals to alliance zones, and elevating on platforms by the end of the 2 minute match.

“Harmony Science Academy is so excited to be hosting the VEX Robotics Competition – Tipping Point,…VEX Robotics competitions offer a fun platform for learning and also encourages teamwork, leadership and problem solving.” Delfina Glenn District Director of Marketing and Communications

Harmony officials add that there will be 18 teams from high schools around El Paso competing, including: Del Valle, J.M. Hanks, Franklin, Clint Early College Academy, Ysleta, Young Women’s Leadership Academy, and Harmony Science Academy.

The Vex Robotics Competition – Tipping Point will be from 7 A.M – 3 P.M. at Harmony Science Academy.

