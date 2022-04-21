EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Harmony Public Schools (HPS), the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is hosting a job fair.

The job fair will be held Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harmony School of Science located at 1730 Joe Battle Blvd. Applicants can find available opportunities at harmontyx.org/jobs.

Pre-screening/ interviews will take place on site.

Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. To register for the event click on the registration link. Harmony Public Schools are tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK – 12th grade.

