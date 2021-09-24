Harmony Public Schools partners with UTEP to encourage success for college students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Harmony Public Schools (HPS) and UTEP created a partnership that aims to help HPS students succeed and graduate from their college academics.

The goal of the partnership is to achieve a higher college graduation rate for HPS alumni and students.

The partnership between HPS and UTEP will help address the challenges of college attendance for HPS students, many of whom are are first generation college students from low-income families. HPS will have an office on the UTEP campus where a college success coach will provide guidance and support to HPS graduates attending the University.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with UTEP,” said Kamil Yilmaz, HPS West Texas area superintendent. “Harmony Public Schools has a 100% college acceptance rate and this partnership will provide Harmony graduates the extra support and guidance needed to not only get into college but to successfully graduate.”

To mark the partnership, HPS and UTEP will host a signing ceremony at the Harmony Science Academy on Sept. 28. UTEP President, Heather Wilson, will address HPS seniors, juniors and parents in attendance.

“A college education transforms the lives of students and their families,” said Wilson. “Advising is an important tool to ensure students graduate from college and this creative partnership with Harmony is something new we are eager to try. We hope this initiative serves as a model for high schools throughout the region that are committed to the college success of their students.”

