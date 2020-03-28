Harmony Public Schools campus closed until further notice

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–Harmony Public Schools joined the list of school districts in postponing the return of students to campus.

Harmony Schools said its students would remain at home under the advice of public health experts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

While these facilities remain closed, instruction and learning at Harmony schools will continue.

“Our classes are operating online through our established digital learning tools, taking advantage of many of the technology tools and blended learning methods already practiced in Harmony’s physical classrooms. Because our teachers and school leaders will remain available to guide our students each school day, we anticipate instructional continuity during these unusual and difficult times,” a Harmony spokesperson said.

Harmony Schools will continue to offer free meal services for children in the community.

For information on the online learning program, CLICK HERE.

