Harmony Public Schools announces new Northeast El Paso campus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -On Monday, Harmony Public Schools officials announced that they will be breaking ground on a new campus in Northeast El Paso.

The 6-12 grade campus will be the fifth Harmony Public School campus in the city, and located at 10405 Dyer Street.

“We are very excited to be opening up our fifth campus in El Paso and our seventh in the West Texas District,” said Kamil Yilmaz, Harmony Public Schools West Texas District area superintendent. “With this expansion we will be splitting our current Harmony School of Innovation into two campuses. The current one on 5210 Fairbanks which was a K-12 campus will become an Elementary campus for students in Pre-K-grade 5 and our new campus will serve grades 6-12.”

The new campus is set to open for the 2022-2023 school year and will serve approximately 850 students in grades 6-12.

The demand for student enrollment is high at the Harmony campuses, officials said in a release. According to the TEA in 2020, Harmony Public Schools outranked all other charter school systems in the state with the most students on their waitlist.

Parents and community members can follow updates on the new campus throughout the construction process by clicking here.

