EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Friday, April 15, Natalie Halbleib was appointed Assistant Athletic Director for Development at UTEP

Halbleib is transitioning from UTEP Director of Women’s Basketball Operations to her new role, according to UTEP. Halbleib served as the DOBO during the 2021-22 season under head coach Kevin Baker.

Halbleib was announced to the women’s hoops staff in July 2021 following her stint as a volunteer women’s basketball assistant coach at her alma mater Cameron during the 2020-21 season.

I want to start off by saying thank you to Coach Baker and the entire women’s basketball staff and team. It has been a blessing to work with such a great group of people and players. I am really looking forward to stepping into a new position as Assistant Athletic Director for Development. I’m humbled and honored for this opportunity to continue the growth and success of UTEP Athletics. I’m excited to work with Casey and the rest of the team. Go Miners! Natalie Halbleib, Assistant Athletic Director for Development, UTEP

Halbleib will be responsible for identifying prospective donors to support UTEP Athletics. She’ll be working with senior staff, coaches and student-athletes to advocate for the department’s fundraising needs and grow the Miner Athletic Club (MAC) Scholarship Society and El Dorado giving levels.

As a college basketball player, Halbleib played in 75 games, including 72 starts, during her career with Adams State and later Cameron University. She averaged 9.1 points and 6.0 rebounds in 26.8 minutes during her playing career. She led the team in rebounding (6.4 rpg) and was second in scoring (11.1 ppg) as a senior. As a junior, she put up 11.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg and a Lone State Conference leading 2.1 steals per contest.

Halbleib was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll in three different semesters and earned a bachelor’s degree from Cameron University with a major in Biology and a minor in Chemistry.

The Aurora, Colorado native also has extensive experience in the developmental and AAU circuits, most recently serving as the head coach for the AAU DC Queens West Texas team.

Her squad won the Super 64 National Championship tournament and she helped several players receive scholarships to play at the collegiate level. Additionally, she has been a skills development coach. She has overseen individual and group fundamentals and advancement for all skill levels and ages. She also did team training for local club and school teams.



Previously Halbleib was the Director of Little Ballers Skills Camp. She developed 150 young players’ skills, communication, teamwork and focus, in addition to organizing and managing a youth skills camp that had a different practice plan each day.

She also was a coach for Colorado AAU Premier, serving as the head coach for a championship 3v3 team. Halbleib was an assistant coach with the AAU program for a U12 girls team that won a title.

We are so excited to welcome Natalie to our development team. She is a rising star in our industry who will develop great relationships with UTEP Athletic Donors and the El Paso community. Her experience as a coach and student-athlete brings a new element to our team that will help us in our mission to give our student-athletes and coaches the resources to compete for championships and, most importantly, succeed in life. Casey Hogan, Associate Athletic Director for Development, UTEP

