EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A severe thunderstorm waking up some residents across parts of the Borderland overnight.

In a video sent to us by a KTSM viewer you can see the entire front yard covered in white, as big hail hit a neighborhood in La Union, NM.

Some viewers shared with KTSM the hail was so severe, it damaged some of their property and vehicles.



Upper Valley, parts of Dona Ana County and west El Paso also saw rain, strong winds and hail.

