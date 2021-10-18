Guillen Middle soccer phenom hops aboard EP Locomotive’s U15 Squad

“It feels great to make the team,” the eighth grader said. “I hope to pass (the ball) to help score. I like how it feels to be on the field.” | Alex Galindo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Alex Galindo, a standout player with Guillen Middle and Segundo Barrio Futbol Club, has leveled up, locking up a spot on the Locomotive FC under 15 squad.

According to El Paso ISD officials, the midfielder is practicing regularly, balancing both soccer with middle school, hoping someday he might make it into the professional ranks.

The shy eighth grader humbly talks soccer – a family sport and way of life for him since he was 5 – not knowing his own talent.

“It feels great to make the team,” the eighth grader said. “I hope to pass (the ball) to help score. I like how it feels to be on the field.”

Galindo’s Segundo Barrio FC director and coach Simon Chandler is quick to sing his praises.

“He has all the attributes to be able to play soccer at a high level,” said Chandler, EPISD Community Schools coordinator. “Alex is one of the most talented players we have seen over the past 10 years.”

Chandler, a coach and former Hart Elementary teacher met Alex as a first grader, when he taught second grade there. Chandler, who considers the Loco’s 14-15 team to be among the most competitive for his age group, encouraged Alex to try out knowing he needed a more challenging opportunity to nurture his talent.

“Like a lot of kids in the neighborhood, we knew he liked soccer and he was a good player,” Chandler said. “As he got older, his talent started to become more obvious. Aside from his technical ability, we also were impressed with his attitude and his personality.”

Chandler adds it’s hard to know where Alex’s talent will take him.

“We are hoping that Alex will follow in the footsteps of former Hart student and ex-Segundo Barrio Futbol Club player Felix Casas, who recently signed with the Locomotive Football Club USL Academy,” Chandler said.

As for his thoughts on Chandler, Alex holds him in high regards, with both sharing passion for the beautiful game.

“He’s a great person and he helps a lot,” Alex said. “I’ve learned a lot from him.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.