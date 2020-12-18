Guadalupe Mountains National Park temporarily closes due to extreme fire danger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Guadalupe Mountains National Park will temporarily be closed to backcountry camping due to extreme fire danger risk because exceptional drought conditions and sustained winds.

The park and its surrounding areas of west Texas will be closed from Sunday until Jan 4, 2021.

Park officials said continued patterns of damage and illegal fire violations at its backcountry sites were a reason for the closure.

The park has also issued fire restrictions and are as follows:

In any location, open fires are always prohibited throughout Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

Pressurized camp gas stoves are only permitted at Pine Springs and Dog Canyon Campgrounds and the Frijole Ranch Picnic Area. Pressurized gas stoves are also permitted at park residences.

Camp stoves may be used only near the center of designated camp pads that are cleared of combustible material (leaves, twigs, personal items, etc.) and at least 2 feet away from the stove.

Stoves may be used only where there is no overhanging vegetation.

Stoves must be attended to for the entire duration they are in use.

Smoking is only permitted inside enclosed vehicles.

In any location, fireworks are always prohibited at Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

Visitors may be held personally liable for resource or property damage and fire suppression as a result from the use of an ignition source.

Additional Texas areas and Culberson County have recently adopted a burn ban on county lands.

The restrictions will remain in effect until the fire danger becomes less severe in hopes to reduce fire risks within the park.

Group campsites remain temporarily closed due to Texas state limits on large gatherings.

