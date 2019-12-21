Growing demand has El Paso Electric looking into new sources to help generate power

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the Sun City continues to grow, the El Paso Electric company said it is looking into new sources to help generate electricity.

“We have thousands of new customers joining our system in the last two years. We had 7,000 customers and as we look to the future we must meet that obligation,” said Eddie Gutierrez, El Paso Electric Spokesperson.

El Paso Electric said they have a plan to fill the demand. The company has its eyes on projects to expand solar energy, introduce utility-scale battery storage, and build a state-of-the-art natural gas generation unit.

“Battery storage as the technology has now come of age and the costs have come down, we’re now able to offer that to our customers and that will help obviously with our frequency,” said Gutierrez.

Construction of new solar plant facilities includes one in Santa Teresa, another in Otero County, and one in Canutillo.

The next step for the projects is to get approved.

El Paso Electric said the resources will help meet El Paso Electric’s 2022 – 2023 summer peak energy demand.