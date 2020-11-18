Group raising funds for Segundo Barrio’s Sacred Heart Church restoration project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the most historic churches in the heart of El Paso will soon be restored.

A restoration project to update Sacred Heart Church in Segundo Barrio is in the works through a volunteer-led group, Restore Sacred Heart Church.

The church will be restored using grants and tax credits, and raising funds from the community, according to the group, which includes church leaders, professionals specializing in architectural history and its preservation, along with elected representatives to list a few.

The adjoining former Sacred Heart School building and the building housing Jesuit residence and parish offices will also be included in the restoration.

Sacred Heart Church is one the most iconic and oldest buildings in Segundo Barrio. Many buildings in the area range from 91 years old to 127 years old.

Established in 1893 by Father Carlos M. Pinto, a Jesuit missionary from Italy, the church served the spiritual and educational needs of a primarily Mexican immigrant community.

From baptisms to matrimonies, thousands of people from both sides of the border have contributed to the legacy of what many fondly refer to as ‘El Corazon’ of the neighborhood.

Restore Sacred Heart will be holding a press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday to officially launch the project.

Disclosure: KTSM 9 News’ Natassia Paloma serves on the Executive Committee of Restore Sacred Heart Church.

