EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A notice to recall District 3 City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez was filed with the city clerk on Friday, Sept. 8.

Dozens of protesters stood outside City Hall demanding that Hernandez be recalled from her position. This follows a recent reprimand from the city’s Ethics Review Commission for Hernandez allegedly misusing a city-issued gas card.

The group was led by Irene Armendariz-Jackson, who said in a press conference that it is time for voters to step in after Hernandez cost El Pasoans money.

“How dare Cassandra, her husband and everybody else that used her gas card steal from the citizens of El Paso. We need to stand up for what is right. This is a complete travesty and a complete abuse of power,” said Armendariz-Jackson, who has run twice unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar.

KTSM reached out to Hernandez for comment about the demand for her recall. She released a statement that said the following:

“I’ve been elected three times by District 3 voters who have witnessed my hard work, resulting in over $100 million in funding for District 3 police and fire stations, streets and parks. I’m proud of my track record and grateful for my constituents’ unwavering support. I have and continue to perform my council responsibilities effectively.”

The group will now have 60 days to gather signatures from 20% of qualified voters in District 3. Armendariz-Jackson is confident that the requirement will be met, believing that it’s time to hold elected officials responsible.

“That’s usually the complaint that most citizens in El Paso have, that your elected officials are not approachable and we want to make sure that changes because at the end of the day they are servants of the public and they should be able to approach them,” said Armendariz-Jackson.