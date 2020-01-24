Groundbreaking for new Harmony Public School campus in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Harmony Public Schools inaugurated their newest campus, Harmony School of Science, with a groundbreaking this morning in East El Paso.

According to a release, the new campus will host Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd and 6th grades. The school is due to open its doors for the 2020-2021 school year.

School officials say they will offer STEM programs giving parents more choices to enroll their children in quality STEM-focused classes.

The new campus is located at 1730 Joe Battle Blvd and will aid the academic growth of the east side area of El Paso.

The school will also offer competitive salaries and benefits packages for those interested in working for Harmony, and according to officials, over 200 new jobs will be created.