Remember to clean out your ashes after every use for the best results while smoking or grilling.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the Fourth of July holiday draws near, families might be gearing up to light up their grill as part of the celebration. However if that is part of the agenda, there are some safety tips to be followed.

One of the first tips given by the El Paso Fire Department is to create a safety zone of at least 3 feet away around the grill area. This protects kids and pets so they don’t accidently burn themselves.

The second tip is to not set up your grill next to walls or any nearby trees. This could cause a fire to break out if any of the embers touch flammable materials.

Next is you should not use any fire starters after the fire is already going. El Paso Fire spokesman Enrique Duenas says that if used incorrectly this can cause severe damage.

“There’s some fuels out there that people can use to start the fire quicker but we’re asking people to use it before you set it on. Once the fire is already on, do not shoot the flammables into the fire. It can come back to you. It can cause an explosion. It can cause severe injuries and it can cause a pretty big fire.”

The grill should also be cleaned after every use. If not, it could cause a grease fire that can end up out of control.

Items that should be on hand to put out the fire include a fire extinguisher made for kitchen fires and/or a bucket of sand to douse it with. It is not recommended by Duenas to use water to extinguish the fire as it could cause an explosion if reacting to oils from the grill.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store