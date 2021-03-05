Greyhound bus riders react to CEO letter to DHS about migrant passengers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Greyhound bus passengers in El Paso are reacting to the CEO of the bus company asking the Department of Homeland Security to require migrant passengers to show proof that they do not have COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Greyhound CEO Greyhound President and CEO David Leach sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding that all undocumented asylum-seekers released by DHS show proof that they are COVID-free before boarding buses.

The letter came during a week when it was learned that at least 108 migrants apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in South Texas tested positive for coronavirus at the Brownsville, Texas, bus station as they were en route to destinations North this past month, according to Border Report.

Greyhound passenger Anarosa Lowe was at the Downtown El Paso station on Friday morning. She told KTSM 9 News that she rode the bus from Houston to El Paso to visit family and is taking the bus back.

Lowe said she would feel more comfortable riding the bus if anyone riding Greyhounds buses could show proof that they are COVID-19 free before boarding.

“I think I would feel better but I don’t know if it will work,” said Lowe. “Not just migrants — everyone would have to do it because anyone could lie about having it or not taking a test or whatever — not just migrants.”

Another passenger, Charles Bailee, said he is headed across the county by bus.

“I think if everybody takes the necessary protection — wearing the face mask and keeping distance as much as you can — I think it’s pretty safe,” Bailee said.

KTSM 9 News asked Bailee what he thought about migrants showing proof of being COVID-free before boarding.

“In my case, I never had to do that so I wouldn’t want to have to do that,” said Bailee.