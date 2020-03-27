Breaking News
Number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso up to 30

Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations to close early Friday due to high winds

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM – Due to high winds, the Environmental Services Department (ESD) said it will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill and all Citizen Collection Stations early on Friday.

Officials said the department’s five Citizen Collection Stations and the landfill will be closed effective immediately to ensure the safety of ESD customers and employees due to low visibility and high winds in the area.

The landfill, at 2600 Darrington, and the Citizen Collection Stations will resume normal operating hours on Saturday should weather permit, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

El Paso hospitals PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso hospitals PSA"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 3/27"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link