Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations to close early Friday due to high winds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM – Due to high winds, the Environmental Services Department (ESD) said it will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill and all Citizen Collection Stations early on Friday.

Officials said the department’s five Citizen Collection Stations and the landfill will be closed effective immediately to ensure the safety of ESD customers and employees due to low visibility and high winds in the area.

The landfill, at 2600 Darrington, and the Citizen Collection Stations will resume normal operating hours on Saturday should weather permit, officials said.