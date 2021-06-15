Great Khalid Foundation Father’s Day contest winners to be announced Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Essays in dedication to El Paso fathers poured in during the months of May and June as part of a local essay contest with The Great Khalid Foundation.

On Tuesday, the four winners of the Dad’s Day Out Father’s Day contest will be announced at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Judge Edward S. Marquez Library on 610 N. Yarbrough. The winners will receive a prize package to gift to their father figure this Father’s Day.

“Father’s Day is always a treat for us because we get a glimpse of the unique bond children share with the father figure in their life,” Linda Wolfe, executive director of The Great Khalid Foundation said.

The children will receive a pair of tickets from the El Paso Chihuahuas to treat their father to a baseball game this summer, according to a news release.

“El Paso Chihuahuas are helping us make this Father’s Day so special for four families,” Wolfe said. “And, we all know Chico makes every event a celebration.”

The Great Khalid Foundation is singer-songwriter Khalid’s namesake non-profit organization initiated to advance opportunities in music education and inspire students to thrive.

