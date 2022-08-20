EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation has received a $25 million federal grant to expand two trail corridors, one of them in El Paso County.

The money, from the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, will be used to help build the 68-mile Paso Del Norte Trail. The grant will specifically be used to extend the trail between two historic missions – Ysleta and Socorro — in the Lower Valley.

The grant will also be used to complete a 130-mile rail trail that connects seven counties northeast of Dallas.