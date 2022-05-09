EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hakes Brothers are set to celebrate the opening of their newest neighborhood: Red Hawk Estates.

“Today’s buyers are looking for stylish homes in family-friendly surroundings with convenience to things they love. This Las Cruces location brings all that together.” Niel Campbell, Division Vice President of Hakes Brothers’ Rio Grande Division.

Officials share that the new homes are, “nestled in a mountain-view setting, the single-story homes artfully incorporate the buyer’s choice of Tuscan, Spanish, Contemporary, or Andalusian facades.”

Red Hawk Estates features a wide range of home choices and architectural details that are characteristic of the innovative Hakes Brothers brand – all within view of the stunning Organ Mountains.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the model home, enjoy free giveaways, and learn more about the new Hakes Brothers community.

With a full line of functional details, customers have the choice of well-appointed floor plans including customer-driven features such as foodie-inspired kitchens and luxurious master suites to add a 3-panel stacking door, a ceiling beam treatment, and a fireplace in the great room, a study, a guest suite, outdoor living features, and a variety of other options.

Those who prefer to learn about the community from home are encouraged to schedule a live video tour with a sales counselor or visit the Las Cruces homebuilder’s website for an integrated experience featuring 3D views, video tours, and interactive floor plans.



Event Details:

Red Hawk Estates Grand Opening Saturday,

May 14th, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3722 Santa Julia Road, Las Cruces, NM 88012

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Saturday, May 14th, 12:30 p.m.

