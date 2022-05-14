EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) held its spring commencement exercises on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the University of Texas at El Paso Don Haskins Center.

College officials say a total of 2,081 associate degrees and certificates were awarded during two ceremonies, of which 486 are from early college high schools.

Dr. Roberto Coronado, EPCC commencement speaker, who currently serves as Senior Vice President in Charge and Senior Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, El Paso Branch and the Master of Ceremonies was Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President.









We are very proud of your efforts and determination. Graduation is not an ending, it is a beginning. As graduates, you will soon embark on the next stage of life’s journey with a degree in hand and the skills you need to reach your goals. Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President

EPCC has more than 50 years of transforming higher education in our region. The college is nationally recognized for student achievement, including being recognized as a leader in granting associate degrees to Hispanic students in the nation for 17 years. EPCC has awarded more than 91,000 degrees in its history. EPCC graduates become part of the skilled workforce or successfully transfer to 4-year institutions.

Just as the lessons and skills you learned here have prepared you for what comes next, El Paso Community College will be a resource for you to turn to, a place to help maintain and update your skills as our economy continues changing. You must never stop learning and seeking opportunities to enhance your skillset. As you embark on the next chapter, I hope that you continue to carry the sense of pride and purpose you have today into your future roles and leaders in our community. Congratulations Class of 2022! Dr. Roberto Coronado, EPCC Commencement Speaker

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store