EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) held its spring commencement exercises on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the University of Texas at El Paso Don Haskins Center.
College officials say a total of 2,081 associate degrees and certificates were awarded during two ceremonies, of which 486 are from early college high schools.
Dr. Roberto Coronado, EPCC commencement speaker, who currently serves as Senior Vice President in Charge and Senior Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, El Paso Branch and the Master of Ceremonies was Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President.
EPCC has more than 50 years of transforming higher education in our region. The college is nationally recognized for student achievement, including being recognized as a leader in granting associate degrees to Hispanic students in the nation for 17 years. EPCC has awarded more than 91,000 degrees in its history. EPCC graduates become part of the skilled workforce or successfully transfer to 4-year institutions.
