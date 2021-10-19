Graduate Students at UTEP College of Business Administration receive Internal Auditing Education Partnership Awards

The UTEP Internal Auditing Education Partnership program staff collaborated with the El Paso Chapter Institute of Internal Auditors, the Internal Audit Foundation, Borderplex and Gleim to offer students training and financial assistance to pass the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) exam, the only globally recognized Certified Internal Auditor certificate. | Photo courtesy UTEP Communications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with University of Texas at El Paso’s College of Business Administration announced this week that graduate students have been awarded financial assistance from the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Internal Auditing Education Partnership (IAEP) program to take the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) exam, the only globally recognized Certified Internal Auditor certificate.

“The IAEP program is an internationally recognized program that officially recognizes schools with exceptional internal audit programs,” said Courtney H. Rios, a lecturer in Accounting and Information Systems at UTEP.

“Recognition as an IAEP approved school opens the doors to many scholarship, grant, and networking opportunities for our accounting students. Accreditation agencies have also praised UTEP’s Accounting and information Systems Department for their participation in IAEP as the program encourages community engagement for our students.”

Daniel Seeger, Jannell Ballin, Jeanette Alvarado and Imelda Rodriguez, students in UTEP’s Accounting and Information Systems Department were awarded scholarships from the IIA’s Internal Audit Foundation (IAF), which administers the grant program for IAEP institutions.

The department was officially recognized as an IAF member in 2016.

Recipients will use the scholarships to take the first part of the CIA exam, which is a certification for accountants who conduct internal audits. The CIA is awarded to individuals by the IIA after passing the required exams.

Gleim Exam Prep also offered scholarship recipients the Premium CIA Review System to prepare for the exam.

In addition to the scholarships, Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) offered grants to 10 IAEP program students to assist with CIA training and certification. As the local Workforce Development Board, WSB is at the forefront to assist with economic recovery.

Part of the WSB’s mission is to help job seekers acquire industry-recognized credentials for in-demand jobs, Rios said.

Students include Erica Huntgate, Miguel Anaya, Saray Miramontes, Chakehria Brown, Orlando Bustillos, Jennifer Delgadillo, Arisbet Hernandez, Genevieve Hernandez, Jesus Larrea and Yadira Valles.

The El Paso Chapter of the IIA also offered 15 free memberships to Accounting and information Systems majors, including free training opportunities. The chapter will offer a complimentary study course for the CIA exam in October 2021.

