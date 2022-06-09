LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Unionized graduate employees at NMSU rallied today to bring awareness, and a solution to the problem of what what they call “out-of-control” tuition costs. Graduate workers delivered speeches and a research report making recommendations as to how the university can provide relief.
A report called “A Case for Graduate Tuition Coverage,” states all the reasons why NMSU graduate employees have unionized and are now protesting publicly all their concerns with the university.
Per the report:
For the 2021-2022 academic year the “on-paper” minimum stipend for graduate employees was $18,435. However, this does not account for the $6,189 in tuition and fees that graduates must pay to be enrolled“A Case for Graduate Tuition Coverage”
and therefore eligible to work as graduate assistants. While some graduate employees receive scholarships and grants to cover their tuition costs, the majority of graduate assistants at NMSU are paying roughly ⅓ of their annual salary right back to the university.
Graduate employees gave public testimony on Thursday in front of Hadley Hall on the campus of NMSU over what they’re calling the “Current Crisis” for graduate employees of the university.
The NMSU graduate workers’ union was formally certified by the New Mexico Public Employee Labor Relations Board in May. The University and the union are slated to begin negotiations in July. NMSU Graduate Workers United Local 1498 is affiliated with the UE Union, which also represents graduate employees at the University of New Mexico.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Geico may have to pay $5.2M to woman who got HPV during sex in car
- Juarez turns to technology in fight against drug cartels
- McCarthy talks about normalcy at mini camp
- New shaded structures installed at El Paso Sportspark
- Former NFL QB, accused of trying to hit wife Sara Evans with car, agrees to lesser charge
- Vaccine rollout for kids under 5 ready to launch as soon as shots get approval