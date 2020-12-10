New Mexico governor, state officials to give COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon

Watch the news conference on this page at 3 p.m.

by: KTSM Staff

FILE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The news conference will be at 3 p.m.

KTSM 9 News will livestream the news conference on this page at that time.

