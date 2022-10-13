LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state has provided over $194 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 54,000 New Mexico households thanks to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The funding dates back to April of 2021 and has allowed participants, on average, to claim about $4,000 total for rent and $750 for utilities, according to Gov. Lujan Grisham’s office.

“Tens of thousands of New Mexicans are feeling the benefits of our Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are directly helping families find and keep high-quality housing and empowering them to spend their hard-earned money on other necessities.”

The program was part of a federal aid package designed to prevent mass evictions due to high unemployment during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I’m proud this bold investment that our delegation worked hard to secure is making a real difference in our communities by helping New Mexicans avoid eviction and keep their utilities connected,” said Sen. Ben Ray Luján. “These critical investments in housing are a vital resource that helps ease families’ financial strain while helping reduce housing insecurity in our communities.”

The rental and utility assistance program is expected to continue under a new round of funding, which will focus in-part on providing money to organizations dedicated to helping at-risk communities overcome current housing obstacles in New Mexico.

An exact total of 54,717 households have received benefits since April of last year with 6,700 landlords also participating, according to the latest information available.