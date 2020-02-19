Governor of New Mexico orders flags to half staff in honor of Las Cruces Soldier killed in the line of duty

Breaking News
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, has ordered flags to half staff on Friday (Feb. 21) in honor of SFC Antonio Rey Rodriguez, the Las Cruces Soldier who was killed in the line of duty.

Both Rodriguez and SFC Javier Jaguar Gutierrez of San Antonio, Texas, were killed on Feb. 8 in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

“Our entire state grieves the loss of this young New Mexican who, at age 28, had already distinguished himself as a soldier through 10 deployments in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “My prayers remain with his wife, his parents and all who loved him. His service to our country will be remembered.”

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces. The funeral Mass will begin at noon Friday, Feb. 21, at the same location. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery on March 3.

Per Gov. Lujan Grisham’s executive order, flags will fly at half staff from sundown Thursday through sundown Friday to coincide with the local funeral mass for Sgt. Rodriguez.

