Governor Greg Abbott to keep Jeff Alley on Appeals Court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott intends to keep Republican Jeff Alley on the 8th Court of Appeals District, according to a news release.

Alley lost his election to keep the Chief Justice seat on the court to Democrat Yvonne Rodriguez in the November 3 elections.

Rodriguez’s challenge against Alley for the Chief Justice seat left a vacancy on the three-member court. The court is now complete as they will join fellow Democratic Justice Gina M. Palafox.

Alley, who worked for the ScottHulse law firm for 22 years, was appointed Chief Justice of the court in 2019 by Abbott, according to the court’s webpage.

Alley’s new term is set to expire on December 31, 2022 “or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.” The court serves the counties of Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Loving, Pecos, Presidio, Reagan, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward and Winkler.