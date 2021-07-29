Governor Greg Abbott issues executive order, says masks and vaccines continue to be voluntary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order (GA-38) on Thursday, which he said would “provide uniformity in Texas’ COVID response.”
“The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.
In a Tweet, the governor reiterated he felt it was individual’s responsibility to decide for themselves whether they’ll wear masks and open businesses.
They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.Governor Greg Abbott
