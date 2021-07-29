Governor Greg Abbott issues executive order, says masks and vaccines continue to be voluntary

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Abbott, who faces a contested reelection primary next year, is pushing looser gun laws than he ever previously embraced and proposing unprecedented state actions, including promises to build more walls on the Mexican border. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order (GA-38) on Thursday, which he said would “provide uniformity in Texas’ COVID response.”

“The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.

In a Tweet, the governor reiterated he felt it was individual’s responsibility to decide for themselves whether they’ll wear masks and open businesses.

They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott

To view the Executive Order, CLICK HERE.

