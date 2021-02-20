Governor Greg Abbott and emergency agency urge Texans to submit self reporting damage survey

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Feb. 18, 2021, following a winter storm which knocked out power and water for millions of Texans. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas governor Greg Abbott and the state’s Division of Emergency Management urges residents to complete a self reporting damage survey to identify the severity of impact caused by winter weather.

Data compiled by the survey will provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency with information to highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for Texas residence.

The survey is voluntary, in English and Spanish and can be accessed on the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s website.

“I urge Texans to fill out the self reporting damage survey and provide crucial information on the winter weather impacts to their home or property,” Governor Abbott said. “The information gleaned from this survey will help our state identify the full impact of this winter weather and help emergency management better serve Texans.”