Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Emergency SNAP Benefits extension for October

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott Thursday announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing almost $294 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the allotments are expected to help more a million Texans statewide.

“Thank you to the USDA for authorizing these crucial benefits for more than 1.4 million Texas households,” said Governor Abbott. “These emergency benefits will ensure that Texans can continue to put nutritious food on the table for their families.”

“We are grateful that we’ll be able to continue to help Texans provide food for themselves and their families as we work together during this pandemic,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by October 31.

The emergency October allotments are in addition to the more than $4.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

New median down Copia causes residents frustration, TxDOT says it's for safety

EPPD Misconduct Investigation Process

09-26-21 5p Redistricting Package

09-29-21 6p Redistricting Package

Miner Morning Mania: UTEP's Cheer and Dance team invited to Macy's Parade

Local churches assist Haitian migrants

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link