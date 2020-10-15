Gov. Greg Abbott to make a ‘major’ appointment in El Paso

Local

Watch news conference on this page at 12:30 p.m.

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens during a discussion about the upcoming flu season in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. UT Southwestern Medical Center hosted a round table discussion about preparations for the flu season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Thursday in El Paso where he will make a major appointment announcement.

The press conference will be at 12:30 p.m. at Austin High School. KTSM 9 News will livestream the press conference on this page at that time.

The Governor’s office did not indicate what the appointment was related to or any other information about the appointment.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso covid-19 hospitalizations reach record high

Former military nurse accused of abusive sexual contact

Testing initiatives to benefit Ysleta, Fabens ISDs

Court docs shed light on crash that killed Fort Bliss soldier

High voter turnout continues, El Pasoans hoping for consistency

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz released from quarantine after recovering from COVID-19

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link