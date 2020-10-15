Gov. Greg Abbott to make a ‘major’ appointment in El Paso

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens during a discussion about the upcoming flu season in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. UT Southwestern Medical Center hosted a round table discussion about preparations for the flu season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Thursday in El Paso where he will make a major appointment announcement.

The press conference will be at 12:30 p.m. at Austin High School. KTSM 9 News will livestream the press conference on this page at that time.

The Governor’s office did not indicate what the appointment was related to or any other information about the appointment.

