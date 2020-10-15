EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Thursday in El Paso where he will make a major appointment announcement.
The press conference will be at 12:30 p.m. at Austin High School. KTSM 9 News will livestream the press conference on this page at that time.
The Governor’s office did not indicate what the appointment was related to or any other information about the appointment.
Latest Headlines
- North Carolina man accused of keeping child as sex slave since 2015
- Newsfeed Now: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett; Dogs training to detect COVID-19
- El Paso reaches all-time high of 717 new COVID-19 cases
- Arkansas parents come together after a spirit day leaves some students feeling excluded
- Gov. Greg Abbott to make a ‘major’ appointment in El Paso