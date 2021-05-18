Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order prohibiting mask mandates by local governments, schools

Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a mask during a video in which he announced a statewide mask mandate for Texas, on July 2, 2020. (Gov. Abbott Press Office)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Tuesday that prohibits counties, cities and other governmental entities from requiring masks after May 20.

School districts may not require students, teachers, parents or other staff to wear masks while on campus beyond June 4.

Starting May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said in a news release. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities and county and municipal jails are exempt from the order.

You can view the full order below or download here:

This story will be updated. Check back for updates.

