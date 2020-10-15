Gov. Greg Abbott appoints El Paso native to Texas Supreme Court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed an El Paso native to the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday in El Paso.

“I’m here to announce that a native of El Paso, Rebeca Huddle, to become a Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas,” Abbott said during a press conference at Austin High School, where Huddle attended high school.



“I pledge to work hard every to faithfully apply the law as written, and every case that comes before the court. I won’t legislate from the bench. I’ll do my very best on every case. I’ll treat every case as the most important case that comes before us,” Huddle said.

Huddle will fill the Place 5 position on the Court that was left vacant when Justice Paul Green retired on Aug. 31. Her term expires in Dec. 2022.



According to a report from the Texas Tribune, if Green left 10 days earlier, his replacement would’ve been up to Texas voters to choose.

According to the Texas State Directory, Huddle was appointed to the First Court of Appeals by Gov. Rick Perry in 2011 and elected in 2012.

She was previously in private practice as a partner in Baker Botts L.L.P., where she specialized in complex civil litigation.

She received her undergraduate degree in political science from Stanford University and graduated from the University of Texas School of Law with honors in 1999.



Huddle graduated from Austin High School where she followed the steps of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Sandra Day O’Conner, “I’m proud to be an Austin Panther. I’m proud of this school and the important work that’s being done at the Sandra Day O’Conner public service academy here.”



EPISD sent KTSM a statement in response to Huddle’s appointment, “EPISD is proud to be the home of outstanding graduates, including Justice Huddle. As an Austin High School alumna, she joins the ranks of great jurists who walked the halls of the school. Justice Huddle indicated she is proud to be a Panther and we are happy that her education has afforded her the opportunity to serve Texans at such high level.”



“She has a life that’s demonstrated the attributes we’re looking for not just for a Supreme Court Justice, but for one of the premier leaders in the state of Texas,” Governor Abbott concluded.

You can view the announcement below.

