EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a round table highlighting economic strength in El Paso and Texas economy with the Borderplex Alliance.

The press conferencewill be Tomorrow, September 8 and Gov. Abbott will be joined by Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and other local business leaders to highlight surging business growth and job creation in the El Paso area.

The event will be held in Downtown El Paso at the WestStar Bank.

