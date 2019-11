Penn Badgley attends the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews of “You” at The Paley Center for Media on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coffee drinkers in Downtown El Paso may have been treated to a celebrity sighting on Monday morning.

The District Coffee Co. posted a photo of Penn Badgely, the star of TV shows “Gossip Girl” and “You.”

We passed out after this!☕️😍🥰🤯😵☕️ Not sure who’s making the coffee now! #pennbadgley Posted by District Coffee Co. on Monday, November 18, 2019

The actor got a Cup of Joe (presumably) at the shop located at 222 Texas Ave., Suite F.

It is not known why he was in El Paso, but the second season of “You” is set to premiere on Dec. 26.