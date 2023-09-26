EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso area residents are invited to the 3rd Annual FirstLight Community Foundation Golf Classic taking place on Thursday, October 5 at Painted Dunes to raise scholarship funds for local students in the El Paso, Fort Bliss, and Dona Ana communities.

More than a golf tournament, it’s a day of fun and surprises in support of their scholarship program. They will have on-course refreshments, hot dogs @ the turn, vendor samples & exhibits, raffle prizes, live music, and more surprises! A day of fun to support a brighter future.

“Our goal is to empower as many of our future leaders to reach their educational goals and achieve their dreams, “said Margie Salazar, President & CEO of FirstLight Federal Credit Union. “Due to the success of our 2nd Annual FirstLight Community Foundation Golf Classic, we were able to award a total of $35,000 for 35 scholarships! Each year we aim to be able to make an even greater impact.” Salazar added.

“We invite our community to be part of this effort to raise scholarship funds for local students,” said Mr. Jaime Medina, Volunteer Chairman of the FirstLight Community Foundation board. “Together, as a team, we can make a difference,” Medina ads.

2022 Annual FirstLight Community Foundation Golf Classic

All funds raised from sponsorships and player registrations will go directly towards funding scholarships for local students. Student scholarship recipients will also be at the event to meet and network with community supporters and sponsors of the event.

2023 Scholarship recipient Juliana Rodriguez said, “This scholarship is very rewarding because it will help me and my family so that I can continue my educational goals.” Rodriguez is a graduate of Americas High School and is currently enrolled at West Texas A&M University.

The FirstLight Community Foundation’s mission is to elevate individual and community financial wellness. Since its inception, and with the support of community and partners, the Foundation has provided over $100,000 in local scholarships and the last two (2) years and raised over $200,000 to support the mission and purpose.

To learn more about the event and ways you can donate, visit the FirstLight website and follow their social pages. https://firstlightcommunityfoundation.org.

Key Event Highlights:

Date: October 5, 2023

Time: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Location: Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course, 12000 McCombs St., El Paso, TX 79934

Event Information: 3rd Annual FirstLight Community Foundation Golf Classic

Event donation link: Donation Tracker