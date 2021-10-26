Golding Ticket Special rolled out for UTEP Men’s Basketball Home Opener

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Move over Willy Wonka – there’s a new ‘Golding’ ticket that everyone’s going to want to snag.

To celebrate the start of the Joe Golding era at UTEP, a “Golding Ticket” special is in place for the UTEP men’s basketball team’s home opener with Western New Mexico on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

“From day one we’ve talked about getting butts in the seats and back in the Don Haskins Center…We want that place to be packed. It used to be one of the toughest places to play in the country. We have to do our job by putting a good product on the floor. “I want to thank everyone who has bought tickets of any kind so far…I encourage everyone to buy tickets and to take advantage of this ticket special. I can’t wait to see the Don rocking.” Miner head coach Joe Golding

Fans can also take advantage of the season ticket appreciation program for the match-up with Western New Mexico.

According to officials, fans can gain access to additional tickets matching the number of season tickets that they have, affording them the opportunity to bring in friends and family to experience a UTEP men’s basketball game.

Season ticket holders are able to access single-game tickets at their same price level, with the exception of courtside seats.

Season ticket holders will receive an email at a later date with information on how they can access their complimentary tickets.

The Miners return four starters (Jamal Bieniemy, Souley Boum, Keonte Kennedy and Tydus Verhoeven) and eight lettermen overall. Other returning lettermen are Christian Agnew, Cam Clardy, Gilles Dekoninck and Ze’Rik Onyema. Emmanuel White, who redshirted, is also back.

UTEP has six newcomers in the fold in the form of Kezza Giffa, Alfred Hollins, Kevin Kalu, Bonke Maring, Jorell Saterfield and Jamari Sibley Season tickets, group tickets and single-game tickets remain on sale for the 2021-22 UTEP Basketball season.

To make a purchase, fans may call the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office at (915) 747-UTEP, email tickets@utep.edu, or go online or in person (Brumbelow Building on UTEP campus, 201 Glory Road) Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

