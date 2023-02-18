EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jane & Jensen Nostalgia Shop is reoenping their doors to the public, this time in Downtown El Paso. Darlene Escandon. who owns the shop. has found success selling vintage items after starting her business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Escandon, who is originally from California, always had a love for vintage items in her home. She already has a large collection but decided to share it with other safter a medical scare caused her to stay at home.

“I had a stroke and I was at home. Besides it being the pandemic, I had wanted to do stuff for myself and my kids so I already had a huge collection worth selling and I decided that in the morning, in the afternoon I set up my IG page.”

Escandon eventually was able to open up her first storefront in Central El Paso after selling items in local markets. She, however, dreamed of opening up a store in Downtown El Paso and soon got her wish.

She partnered up with Retro Glow Studios, owned by Judy Villa and Gibel Amadore, to create a shared space for those who want to find items for their home or come and shoot photography.

“Combining this with a vintage shop, it really helps out because it’s helping her business. It’s helping us and it’s a great space for everybody to collaborate as well.” and Judy Villa, co-owner of Retro Glow Studios

“Being able to do the art design and art direction, it’s very important to elevate the image.”said Gibel Amadore, co-owner of Retro Glow Studios

With the business now up and running, the group is looking forward to promoting vintage and thrift shopping to El Pasoans. Escandon says those who walk through the doors are able to look at the items for sale and know that there is some kind of history behind them.

The goal is to show that sometimes buying vintage can be essential to your home.

“Some of these pieces are over 100 years old and they’re still here and they stood the test of time. We’re getting to reuse wonderful pieces that have history, instead of buying something that will last a year. You’re looking to buy something that lasts a lot longer,” Escandon said.

