Go Go Power Rangers! Green Ranger will be in Las Cruces on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s morphin time!

Jason David Frank, who played Tommy Oliver, AKA the Green Ranger, in the Power Ranger series, will be at Zia Comics in Las Cruces from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

He joined KTSM 9 News to tell us about the Power Ranger Protection Program, which is meant to help keep comic book stores afloat during the pandemic and beyond.

“This whole thing came together not just showing up to signings; how can I help comic book shops make profit and keep their doors open?” said Frank. “I take care of everyone, social distancing. People take a number and wait in line. Kind of go enjoy your day until their number is called.”

He mentioned that the event will require social distancing requirements and masks, which shouldn’t be an issue for attendees.

“My whole time I was doing Power Rangers, I’m in a helmet. So if you’re going to complain about wearing a mask — you’re lucky you’re wearing this and not all this,” he quipped. “So we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

When asked if he says “it’s morphin time,” he replied that he actually says it often.

“Every time someone says, “what time is it?”, I say “it’s morphin time,” Frank said.

However, he has moved into a different art medium.

“I also do poetry, though. I’ve heard more people relate to my poetry…I’ve heard that a lot on tour,” said Frank. “I’m very thankful for everyone who has joined the channel. That’s where I want to be. See people. Feel people. I’m there to help.”

For more information, visit http://ziacomics.com/tag/green-ranger/.